Public input sessions begin on Spring 2018 record flooding in southern N.B.

A small but engaged group turned out in Quispamsis for the first of five public meetings in southern New Brunswick.

An independent third party is gathering input surrounding the record flooding in the Spring of 2018. People are being asked to give their experiences and assess how the government responded.

The high water forced people from their homes. Some people were out for months while others have yet to return.

Groups are dealing with five questions, including why people were reluctant to evacuate their homes when encouraged to do so.

“If they left their home then the home would be at the mercy of the elements,” said Ann McAllister of Rothesay. “So (there was) that strong desire to protect the home.”

Other questions ranged from communication to what could be done to improve recovery from such a devastating event.

Wendy Scott of Quispamsis saw both the exterior and interior of her home damaged. She thinks improvements can be made.

“Last year there was quite a delay in getting the sand and sandbags available,” she explained. “You could go buy your own. It was very expensive.”

Others were hoping these input sessions could have started sooner.

“In hindsight I think it may be a little late,” said Mary Schryer of Quispamsis.

“We’re (at) the end of March and it won’t be long before things start to happen.” Schryer was referring to the spring melt and the possibility of more flooding.

These hearings are being conducted by a third party at arm’s length of government.

“Next week myself and my staff will be interviewing ah government officials and we have to date so far reviewed New Brunswick’s plan,” said Ian Becking of Callian Ltd.

A final report, which is expected to be made public, is due to be complete at the beginning of May.