Man charged after allegedly dragging girlfriend alongside his car

A Kingston man is facing several charges after allegedly dragging his new girlfriend from the side of his vehicle.

Kingston police were called to a local midtown hotel on Monday morning to respond to a domestic dispute. After investigating, police say they learned the couple, who had only been dating a month, had been arguing all night.

Police say that when the two decided to leave the hotel, they got into the man’s car and began to argue again. According to police, the woman felt uncomfortable and then got out of the car. The man then allegedly threw her belongings out of the vehicle on the ground. Police say that when the woman bent over to pick up her things, the man allegedly slammed the door shut and locked it, catching part of her jacket.

Police claim the man then began to accelerate, despite the fact that the woman was allegedly screaming for him to stop.

Police say the man continued to accelerate, making the woman run along with the car as she narrowly missed parked vehicles in the parking lot.

At some point, police say, the jacket came free of the vehicle, and the woman fell to the ground, receiving significant abrasions.

When the man went to Kingston police headquarters to speak about the incident, police said he showed obvious signs of being drunk.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired driving and impaired operation of conveyance exceeding blood alcohol concentration.