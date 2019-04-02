Traffic
Woman injured after truck, school bus collide east of Calgary

One woman was transported to hospital on Tuesday after a collision between a pick-up truck and a school bus east of Calgary.

STARS Air Ambulance responded to the crash at about 7:30 a.m. It happened about 10 kilometres southwest of Strathmore, Alta.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 29-year-old woman, had to be extricated from her vehicle. She was flown to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary in serious, non-life-threatening condition, according to STARS.

No one in the school bus was injured.

