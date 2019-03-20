Driver charged in serious collision on Highway 4 near Lethbridge

Five months after a collision south of Lethbridge, Alta. sent five to hospital, charges have been laid against one of the drivers involved.

On Nov. 12, 2018, an elderly couple were driving in a white pickup truck along Highway 4 toward the U.S. border when a black truck crossed in front of them at Highway 845. The white pickup collided with the driver side box of the black truck, causing the black truck to come to rest in the centre meridian.

READ MORE: 5 people sent to hospital after 2-vehicle crash involving stolen truck: Coaldale RCMP

The man and woman in the white truck were taken by ambulance to the Chinook Regional Hospital, with the man eventually transferred to a Calgary hospital with serious injuries.

The three occupants of the black truck — two men and a woman — were also transported to Chinook Regional Hospital with the woman eventually transported by STARS Air Ambulance to a Calgary hospital.

All patients were since released from hospital.

Logan Drake, 27, faces one charge of obstruction, three charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and one charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Coaldale RCMP said Drake initially lied to police about his name and that the black pickup was stolen, which led to the charges.