Peterborough man charged after alleged string of thefts from stores
A Peterborough man is facing several charges following alleged thefts from a couple of stores earlier this year.
Peterborough Police Service say around 9 p.m. on March 26, the man male entered a Charlotte Street store, selected food items off the shelves, then allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise.
READ MORE: Lindsay woman accused of cashing stolen cheques
The incident was reported to police. A suspect was identified and located early Tuesday around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Brock and George streets.
Curtis Arthur Chrysler, 25, of Rutherford Avenue, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.
Police said further investigation identified Chrysler as a suspect in two other thefts at a Sherbrooke Street store on Jan. 22 and March 25.
Additionally, he was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of probation and one count of breach of an undertaking.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.
WATCH: Stores locking up baby formula due to thefts
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.