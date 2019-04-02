Peterborough man charged after alleged string of thefts from stores

A Peterborough man is facing several charges following alleged thefts from a couple of stores earlier this year.

Peterborough Police Service say around 9 p.m. on March 26, the man male entered a Charlotte Street store, selected food items off the shelves, then allegedly left the store without paying for the merchandise.

READ MORE: Lindsay woman accused of cashing stolen cheques

The incident was reported to police. A suspect was identified and located early Tuesday around 1:45 a.m., in the area of Brock and George streets.

Curtis Arthur Chrysler, 25, of Rutherford Avenue, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

Police said further investigation identified Chrysler as a suspect in two other thefts at a Sherbrooke Street store on Jan. 22 and March 25.

Additionally, he was charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of breach of probation and one count of breach of an undertaking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.

WATCH: Stores locking up baby formula due to thefts