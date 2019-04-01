Lindsay woman accused of cashing stolen cheques

A cheque fraud investigation launched in January has led to the arrest of a Lindsay woman.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service launched the investigation on Jan. 9 after a man reported suspicious activity with his bank account. Police say the investigation determined a woman had allegedly stolen cheques belonging to the complainant and then obtained cash by writing the cheques out to herself.

On Saturday, police located the suspect and arrested her.

Kirstan Baker, 28, of Lindsay, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of fraud under $5,000.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on May 9.

