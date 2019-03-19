Peterborough woman faces multiple charges after cheque fraud investigation

A Peterborough woman is facing charges including theft and possession of stolen property following an investigation.

Late last month, officers with the Peterborough Police Service investigated the theft of a cheque which was later signed by an unknown person, then cashed at a Money Mart in the city.

The investigation later led to the identity of a suspect in the case.

On Monday, officers located the suspect who was allegedly rummaging through another individual’s vehicle parked on Bethune Street. She was also allegedly in possession of other stolen property, including identification and a bank card.

As a result of the investigation, Amanda Lynn Gibson, 33, of Hunter Street East, was arrested and charged with use, deals, acts on forged document, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

She was held in custody and appeared in court later Monday.