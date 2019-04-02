Truck driver in collision faces charges, ‘not properly licensed’: Hamilton police

A 37-year-old transport truck driver from Norwich, Ont., is facing several charges after colliding with a Volkswagen Jetta.

Hamilton police say at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the driver of the truck transporting 38 cows lost control while driving eastbound on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and made contact with the Jetta, causing the car to leave the roadway before stopping in a ditch near the Mud Street cutoff.

Several drivers reportedly stopped to assist as the driver of the Jetta, who suffered minor injuries.

Police say the truck continued northbound on the Red Hill Valley Parkway before stopping at the Greenhill Avenue exit.

After further investigation, police say the driver was not properly licensed. The man is facing six charges:

Careless driving

Use validation not furnished

Drive commercial vehicle improper license

Fail to surrender daily inspection report

Operate vehicle fail to display device

Owner operate vehicle without insurance

