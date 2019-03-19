Hamilton city council to consider investigative options in buried RHVP report

Hamilton city council is about to consider what kind of an investigation will be done into the buried Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) friction report.

Council is to meet in-camera Wednesday with a lawyer who will lay out all the options.

One option is for a judicial inquiry, investigating why the friction report didn’t see the light of day for six years and who is responsible.

That, says Ward 9 councillor Brad Clark, is the option being heard the most from constituents.

Constitutents, he says, “are wanting a truly independent investigation, completely at arm’s length from council.”

Clark says that speaks to a lack of trust that has been created by the buried report and the numerous accidents, some of them fatal, that have happened along that roadway.

Opening that meeting to the public, the councillor says, would go a long way to restoring that trust, letting people see and hear what’s going on.

“There is a compelling public interest in the matter,” Clark said, “and I think the public would truly learn

a lot from the report and it would be helpful if the discussion and the questions of the solicitor were

were done in public.

“I think we should waive privilege and I’ve asked councillors to consider that.”

