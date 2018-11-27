Truck driver charged following Red Hill crash

Charges have been laid against the driver of the transport truck that crashed on the Red Hill Valley Parkway last week.

The tractor trailer struck the CP rail bridge that crosses Red Hill just south of King Street around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 22, spilling 44,000 litres of liquid asphalt onto the roadway.

The parkway was closed for several hours for the cleanup.

A 34-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with careless driving.