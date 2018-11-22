Transport truck rollover closes Red Hill Valley Parkway

There is traffic chaos on the Hamilton’s Mountain Brow on Thursday morning.

Police have closed the Red Hill Valley Parkway in both directions after a tanker truck that was filled with liquid asphalt flipped over onto its side.

The highway was closed in both directions between Barton and Mud streets just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Hamilton police investigating hit and run on the Linc

Hamilton police say the tanker truck flipped over and landed in the grass median.

Motorists are being told to expect the closure to continue through the morning rush hour.

There’s no word if the driver of the truck was injured.