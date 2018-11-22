Traffic
November 22, 2018 7:29 am
Updated: November 22, 2018 7:50 am

Transport truck rollover closes Red Hill Valley Parkway

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police are investigating a rollover on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.


There is traffic chaos on the Hamilton’s Mountain Brow on Thursday morning.

Police have closed the Red Hill Valley Parkway in both directions after a tanker truck that was filled with liquid asphalt flipped over onto its side.

The highway was closed in both directions between Barton and Mud streets just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Hamilton police say the tanker truck flipped over and landed in the grass median.

Motorists are being told to expect the closure to continue through the morning rush hour.

There’s no word if the driver of the truck was injured.

#RHVP
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Rollover Accident
Traffic
Truck Rollover

