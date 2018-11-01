Hamilton police investigating hit and run on the Linc
Hamilton police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly rammed into the back of a car on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and took off.
Police say a Honda Accord was heading westbound in the area of Upper Ottawa Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday when it was struck from behind several times by a transport truck before the Mohawk Road off-ramp.
Both vehicles exited onto Highway 403 westbound, but police say the truck driver didn’t stop.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
