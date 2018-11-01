Crime
November 1, 2018 12:26 pm

Hamilton police investigating hit and run on the Linc

By Reporter  Global News

Hamilton police are searching for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly rammed into another vehicle on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway on Wednesday.

Global News
A A

Hamilton police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly rammed into the back of a car on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and took off.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say missing patient may pose threat to community

Police say a Honda Accord was heading westbound in the area of Upper Ottawa Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday when it was struck from behind several times by a transport truck before the Mohawk Road off-ramp.

Both vehicles exited onto Highway 403 westbound, but police say the truck driver didn’t stop.

READ MORE: Dirt biker in life-threatening condition after 2 crashes in lower Hamilton

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fail to Remain
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Hamilton traffic
HamOnt
Hit and Run
Hit and Run driver
hit and run driver the Linc
Linc
Lincoln Alexander Parkway
transport truck hits car the Linc

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News