Hamilton police investigating hit and run on the Linc

Hamilton police are looking for the driver of a transport truck who allegedly rammed into the back of a car on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway and took off.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say missing patient may pose threat to community

Police say a Honda Accord was heading westbound in the area of Upper Ottawa Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday when it was struck from behind several times by a transport truck before the Mohawk Road off-ramp.

Both vehicles exited onto Highway 403 westbound, but police say the truck driver didn’t stop.

READ MORE: Dirt biker in life-threatening condition after 2 crashes in lower Hamilton

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Witnesses to a Wednesday morning driving incident betw'n a Honda Accord & transport truck on the LINC are asked to call 905-546-3866. No injuries reported, the truck didn't stop. #HamOnt https://t.co/SUSaIASJBb pic.twitter.com/bj9ll2Z94p — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 1, 2018