Newfoundland and Labrador to get word this evening on Atlantic Accord

Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier will update his province tonight on negotiations to revise the Atlantic Accord, a crucial federal-provincial agreement on offshore resource revenues.

Premier Dwight Ball and federal cabinet minister Seamus O’Regan are holding a joint media event in St. John’s, N.L., at 6 p.m. local time.

The review was to assess the extent to which Newfoundland and Labrador has reaped majority benefit from its offshore resources.

Ball has called the Atlantic Accord a top priority for his government, and a focus of discussions with Ottawa this winter.

The governments faced a deadline dictating the 2005 document had to be reviewed by April 2019.

Ball has said he will call a provincial election before summer.