Ottawa investing $10M in new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough

The federal government is investing $10 million for the new Canadian Canoe Museum in Peterborough.

On Monday morning, at the current museum on Monaghan Road, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez announced the government of Canada is investing $10 million in a new facility, which will be built on Parks Canada property alongside the Peterborough Lift Lock and Trent-Severn Waterway.

In February 2017, the federal government contributed $1.4 million to the design phase of the project.

“Our government knows that investments in arts and culture help build vibrant communities and support local economies,” Rodriguez said.

“Thanks to this investment, the Canadian Canoe Museum will be able to expand the scope of its cultural activities and help attract more tourists to the Peterborough area.”

The new $65-million, 85,000-square-foot facility will replace the 1960s-era building and boast the world’s largest collection of canoes, kayaks and paddled watercraft. Many of the 600 watercraft and thousands of small artifacts are currently not on display due to space restrictions.

The design of the new museum aims to meet environmentally sustainable design standards and also offer modular programming space and allow for paddling activities on the waterway.

“This marks a significant milestone for the Canadian Canoe Museum and its deep-rooted connection with Peterborough–Kawartha residents, community leaders and First Nations communities,” said Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development as well as Women and Gender Equality.

“By investing in the Canadian Canoe Museum’s revitalization project, our government is supporting an initiative that is expected to create more than 1,000 new, well-paying jobs.”

John Ronson, chairman of the museum’s board of directors, says the museum is grateful for the federal investment. The Canadian Canoe Museum is recognized as a not-for-profit heritage museum.

“Two years ago, Canada Cultural Spaces Fund support allowed us to proceed in earnest with the pre-construction phase of our new museum,” he said. “The government of Canada’s partnership on this project of national scope and significance has and continues to be central to its success. Our world-class collection and stories have a pivotal role to play in understanding our past and our collective future. We are so grateful for this support.”

The City of Peterborough is investing $4 million, and the province has promised $9 million towards the project. The remaining funds are coming from private investments and fundraising. Construction on the museum is expected this spring with a goal to open sometime in 2021.

