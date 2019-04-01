Nova Scotia’s Maud Lewis exhibit set to open in China after delay amid rising tensions

An exhibition showcasing the works of Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis and six other contemporary female artists from the province will indeed be making its way to China as part of a cultural trade mission this spring.

The announcement on Monday comes after the province was told by the Guandong Museum of Art earlier this month that the exhibition would be postponed.

READ MORE: Amid rising tensions Chinese art museum postpones launch of Maud Lewis exhibit

That postponement came amidst rising tensions between the two countries, ever since Canadian authorities arrested Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December, after an extradition request from the Americans.

According to the province, Premier Stephen McNeil met with China’s ambassador to Canada, Lu Shaye, on March 19 to “discuss the opportunity to reschedule the exhibit.”

The province now says the Maud Lewis/Terroir Exhibition will be hosted by the Guangdong Museum of Art this April, before moving to the Coast Art Museum in the city of Zhuhai in June. The exhibition will then be shown at the Hexiangning Art Museum in the city of Shenzhen, and then make its way home to Nova Scotia.

“We are pleased with this news and proud to bring the works of Maud Lewis and our Nova Scotia artists to China after all,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine in a news release.

“Chinese Embassy officials, including Mr. Lu, were essential in helping the culture mission proceed as originally planned.”

WATCH: Maud Lewis exhibition no longer to be shown in China

The province notes that the mission will explore cultural opportunities in China, Japan and the United Kingdom.

It also states that the province “maintains a significant partnership” with China.

“In 2018, exports reached a new high at $794 million. Culture exchange represents a new area of engagement and provides additional trade and business opportunities for Nova Scotia,” the news release notes.