Chinese art museum postpones launch of Maud Lewis exhibit: Nova Scotia

A Chinese art museum has postponed its exhibition of works by Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis, but there are few details as to why.

The exhibition, celebrating the works of Lewis and other contemporary female Nova Scotian artists, was scheduled to be launched during the Nova Scotia cultural trade mission this spring.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to honour beloved folk artist Maud Lewis for Heritage Day

But Heritage Minister Leo Glavine says the province has received word from the Guangdong Museum of Art that the launch will be postponed.

The news release from the department did not elaborate on why the exhibit was postponed.

WATCH: Art Gallery of Nova Scotia celebrates Maud Lewis

Lewis’ colourful paintings of rural life gained her recognition towards the end of her life and in the decades after her death, especially with the 2017 biopic, “Maudie.”

Born in Nova Scotia in 1903, she lived most of her life in pain from rheumatoid arthritis.