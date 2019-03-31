Jim Carrey’s Mussolini illustration draws anger from dictator’s granddaughter

The granddaughter of Benito Mussolini is lashing out at Jim Carrey for his illustration of the former Italian dictator’s corpse.

“You are a b*****d,” Alessandra Mussolini told the actor from her Twitter account on Sunday.

If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta. pic.twitter.com/uc2wZl0YBu — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 30, 2019

Carrey posted the illustration of Benito Mussolini, who ruled Italy from 1922 to 1943 in a fascist dictatorship that was aligned with Adolf Hitler, on Saturday.

The former ruler was killed in 1945, along with his mistress, Claretta Petacci, and their corpses were hung upside down in a public display in Milan.

“If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta,” Carrey said.

Alessandra Mussolini — a member of the European Parliament — fired back at the actor-turned-artist with images from American history, highlighting slavery, racial segregation and the use of atomic weapons.

Hi @JimCarrey now draw this for us pic.twitter.com/tDZ9RB1WLm — Alessandra Mussolini (@Ale_Mussolini_) March 31, 2019

Carrey has not responded to her tweets.

The Newmarket, Ont., native has been a household name since the ’90s, when he starred in comedies such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask.

He has become a prolific visual artist in recent years, however, often tackling politics and figures such as U.S. President Donald Trump in his work. Carrey talked about his passion for art in a 2017 short film called I Needed Colour.

“When I really started painting a lot, I had become so obsessed that there was nowhere to move in my home,” Carrey said. “Paintings were everywhere.”

Jim Carrey: I Needed Color from JC on Vimeo.