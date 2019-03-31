Saint John police arrest man unlawfully at large

Police have arrested a man who they say was unlawfully at large after failing to return to a halfway house in Saint John, N.B.

Sgt. Ron Cooper of the Saint John Police Force told Global News that a 46-year-old man was arrested on Westmorland Road at approximately 6 p.m., on Saturday.

READ MORE: 2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of man found injured on Moncton road

Cooper says the man failed to return to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on March 11, 2019.

The man is expected in court on Monday.