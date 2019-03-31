Saint John police arrest man unlawfully at large
Police have arrested a man who they say was unlawfully at large after failing to return to a halfway house in Saint John, N.B.
Sgt. Ron Cooper of the Saint John Police Force told Global News that a 46-year-old man was arrested on Westmorland Road at approximately 6 p.m., on Saturday.
Cooper says the man failed to return to the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on March 11, 2019.
The man is expected in court on Monday.
