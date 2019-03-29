2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of man found injured on Moncton road

RCMP in Moncton have arrested and charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of a man who was found injured on the road earlier this month.

Karl Cadden Wearden, 45, was found on Echo Drive at around 1:15 a.m. on March 18. He died at the scene.

READ MORE: RCMP identify Moncton homicide victim, looking for witnesses to altercation

Police also revealed witnesses had seen Wearden get into an altercation with another man, who was later seen running away.

Devin Stockley, formerly of Cape Breton, was arrested on March 28. He appeared in court Friday and was charged with second-degree murder.

Stockley has been remanded into custody until his next court appearance on April 26.

WATCH: RCMP investigating after death of man found injured on Moncton road