‘Be more like Skyler’: Fallen Nova Scotia firefighter laid to rest

Skyler Blackie was everything a firefighter should be, according to those who knew him best.

“I looked up to him. He was my role model,” said Logan Daly, a fellow firefighter and friend of Blackie, at his regimental funeral Saturday.

“When the going gets tough, let’s be more like Skyler.”

Skyler Blackie died as a result of injuries he received during a training session at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School earlier in March. He was 28.

READ MORE: Regimental funeral held for fallen Nova Scotia firefighter

Thousands of firefighters from as far away as Calgary made their way to the small Truro community to bid a final farewell to Blackie, who had been a member of the town’s fire service for five and a half years.

Hundreds of firefighters march through the streets of Truro in a procession dedicated to their fallen comrade, Skyler Blackie. pic.twitter.com/hXr4K1R96E — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) March 30, 2019

Dave Burry with the International Association of Fire Fighters says Blackie was quick to smile and very easy to befriend.

“Despite the hazards and uncertainty of his chosen profession, he did his job without hesitation,” Burry said. “Whenever you, the public, would call for assistance, he was always there.”

“Skyler, my friend, my brother, rest in peace. We’ll take it from here.”

Several @hfxfire firefighters are on duty in the Town of Truro to allow for those officers to attend Skyler Blackie's funeral without losing coverage for the town. pic.twitter.com/RKfXtzy7o3 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) March 30, 2019

Nova Scotia Deputy Premier Karen Casey spoke of a resolution in his name that was unanimously passed in the legislature on Friday.

“What that means is with the passage of that resolution, it becomes a part — a permanent part — of the history books of the Province of Nova Scotia,” Casey said.

The resolution stated Blackie was a charismatic and hardworking team member who often gave his time and energy to bettering community and participating in charity causes like Movember.

“Therefore, be it resolved that all members of this House of Assembly join me in offering sincere condolences to Skyler’s wife Erin, his family and his friends at this devastating time, and offer our appreciation for Skyler’s dedication to firefighting and protecting his community at large,” the resolution reads.

WATCH: Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia pays respects to fallen firefighter Skyler Blackie

Also speaking at Blackie’s service were fellow firefighters and friends, along with his younger brother.

“I’ve been asked many times over the past few days, ‘Errison, why aren’t you crying more? Errison, how come you’re not sad?’” Errison Blackie said. “And here’s my answer: There’s simply no room for sadness in me today, or for the rest of my life.

“I am filled with too much pride for my brother, and I will spend the rest of my days celebrating his life.”

WATCH: Brother of Skyler Blackie delivers emotional tribute

But through sadness and grief, there were also stories of Skyler Blackie that filled the stadium with joy.

“I wanted to talk about how handsome (Skyler) was. Actually, it kind of pissed me off,” fellow firefighter Craig Matthews said with a chuckle. “His body was perfect. He had those damn muscle lines down by his bathing suit. It drove me up the wall. Everyone knew it. Even my kids knew it. He had bigger muscles than me.”

READ MORE: N.S. firefighter injured during training session dies from injuries

The service ended with a presentation ceremony, where a firefighter shadow box, a medal of honour, and Black’s helmet were given to his family.

There was then a bell service performed for Blackie before the service concluded.

“To firefighter Skyler Blackie … his task’s completed, his duty’s done,” said Capt. Jim Stymiest.

“To our comrade, his last alarm. He’s going home.”

With files from Alexa MacLean.