Regimental funeral to be held Saturday for fallen Nova Scotia firefighter

A firefighter from Truro, N.S., who died as a result of injuries he received during training exercises, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Skyler Blackie, 28, was injured on March 9 during a training session at the Nova Scotia Firefighters School in Waverley, N.S.

He died on March 20.

Truro Fire Service Chief Blois Currie says Blackie had been with the fire service for five and a half years.

“He was a great guy, caring, loving,” said Currie. “Just a part of our family.”

The province’s Department of Labour has been investigating the incident.

Blackie’s funeral will be held at the Colchester Legion Stadium in Truro Saturday at 11 a.m. According to Halifax Regional Municipality spokesperson Brendan Elliott, there could be as many as 5,000 first responders from across North America in attendance.

Overflow capacity will be accommodated in the adjacent Cobequid Educational Centre.

Elliott says there will be two main parking areas on the outskirts of town for participants, and a shuttle will take people to the stadium.

Marchers are set to begin at 10 a.m. on Commercial and Prince streets and they will proceed down Prince Street, turn left on Lorne Street, and then conclude at the stadium.

— With a file from Rebecca Lau