Manitoba Moose beat Rampage but still sit outside playoff picture

Ryan White scored a pair of goals to lead the Manitoba Moose past the San Antonio Rampage on Friday.

The Moose defeated the Rampage 2-1 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

White scored both goals for the Moose and Mikhail Berdin made 27 stops as the Moose bounced back from a devastating loss on Wednesday.

Klim Kostin scored the lone goal for San Antonio.

The Rampage scored the only goal of the opening period, but White scored back-to-back goals in the second frame to give the Moose the lead for good. There was no scoring in the final period as the Rampage outshot the Moose 15-4.

Jared Coreau made 26 saves as each team recorded 28 shots on goal. Both teams went 0-for-3 on the powerplay.

San Antonio has now lost 10 straight games.

The win leapfrogged the Moose past the idle Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division standings. But the Texas Stars also won on Friday, so the Moose still sit just point out of the final playoff spot.

Moose defenceman Tucker Poolman had to leave the game in the first period after he got tangled up with Kostin behind the net. Poolman appeared to injure his left leg. He limped off the ice and did not return.

Rampage forward Jordan Nolan was ejected from the game with a match penalty after a sucker-punch on Peter Stoykewych during a first period scrum. JC Lipon came to his defence, and the two players squared off. Nolan was assessed a five-minute fighting major, as well as a 10-minute match penalty, which includes an automatic game misconduct.

The Moose will conclude the five-game road trip with the rematch against the Rampage on Saturday.