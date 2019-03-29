New charges laid against Kingston youth suspected of terrorism-related activity

At the second day of bail proceedings for the Kingston Ont., youth suspected of terrorism-related activity, several new charges were laid.

The youth, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested in Kingston on Jan. 24 during RCMP raids in the city.

The next day, he was charged with knowingly facilitating terrorist activity and with counselling someone to use an explosive or other lethal device to cause death or serious bodily injury.

The youth’s bail hearing was delayed for several weeks, due to the complexity of the case and a change in defence counsel. The first day of the bail hearing took place on March 12 at Kingston’s Superior Court of Justice. The proceedings did not finish that day and continued on March 29 at the Ontario Court of Justice.

During the second segment of the bail hearing, two new federal charges were laid against the youth — for allegedly making or possessing an explosive and for taking action to cause an explosion.

On Monday, March 25, a provincial charge was also laid against the youth for allegedly uttering threats.

The details as to why the charges were laid are protected under a publication ban.

The court proceedings did not finish on the second day of bail hearings, so a court date was set for April 1, when the youth will once again appear in person.

It’s unclear whether a decision on the youth’s release will be made that day.