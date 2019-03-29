Police make 6th arrest in connection to triple-homicide near London

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 33 year-old-man has been added to the list of people charged in connection with a triple-homicide which occurred in Middlesex Centre last November.

Police say Vernon Shipman, a resident of Grand River, faces three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Shipman was arrested on Thursday night and made his first court appearance on Friday.

The total number of people charged is now six, as OPP and Six Nations Police continue with the murder investigation that began in late 2018.

So far, 36-year-old Nicholas Shipman, 32-year-old Jamie Beaver and 30-year-old Thomas Bomberry, all of Six Nations of the Grand River, have been charged with second-degree murder, while 36-year-old Kirsten Bomberry and 21-year-old Roland Sturgeon from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation are facing charges related to accessory after the fact to murder.

The bodies of 37-year-old Melissa Trudi Miller, 33-year-old Alan Grant Porter and 32-year-old Michael Shane Jameson were recovered on Nov. 4 in Middlesex County by police.

Miller was seven months pregnant at the time of her death.

Police have not released any details about possible motives, causes of death or relationships between the victims and the accused as a publication ban continues.