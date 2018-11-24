Woman arrested in connection with Middlesex triple homicide: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say a 36-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a triple homicide in Middlesex County, Ont.

Police launched a triple homicide investigation in November after three bodies were found in a grey pickup truck in a field off Bodkin Road and Jones Drive, near Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, just southwest of London, Ont.

Investigators identified the victims as Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32. They were all residents of Six Nations of the Grand River near Brantford, Ont.

OPP said Kirsten Bomberry from Six Nations of the Grand River was arrested and charged Friday with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

Police said the investigation is still underway, and periodic road closures in the area continue to be in place.

—With files from the Canadian Press