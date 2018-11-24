Woman arrested in connection with Middlesex triple homicide: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say a 36-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to a triple homicide in Middlesex County, Ont.
Police launched a triple homicide investigation in November after three bodies were found in a grey pickup truck in a field off Bodkin Road and Jones Drive, near Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, just southwest of London, Ont.
READ MORE: Discovery of 3 bodies in Middlesex Centre being probed as triple homicide: OPP
Investigators identified the victims as Melissa Trudy Miller, 37, Alan Grant Porter, 33, and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32. They were all residents of Six Nations of the Grand River near Brantford, Ont.
OPP said Kirsten Bomberry from Six Nations of the Grand River was arrested and charged Friday with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.
READ MORE: Three bodies found in Middlesex Centre investigated as ‘suspicious’: OPP
Police said the investigation is still underway, and periodic road closures in the area continue to be in place.
—With files from the Canadian Press
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.