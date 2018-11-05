Three bodies found in Middlesex Centre investigated as ‘suspicious’: OPP

Middlesex County OPP are investigating the discovery of three people, found dead just outside of Oneida Nation.

Provincial police responded to the area of Bodkin Road and Jones Drive in Middlesex Centre around 10 a.m. Sunday, after the bodies were discovered. They have deemed the situation “suspicious.”

Detective Inspector Pete Liptrott of the OPP’s Criminal Investigations Branch is leading the investigation, with the help of the Middlesex OPP Major Crime Unit, OPP West Region Criminal Operations, OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Office of the Chief Coroner, and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Bodkin Road northbound at Jones Drive is closed for the investigation, and motorists are asked to use an alternate route.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Major Crimes at 1-888-310-1122.

Police say they’re provide updates as soon as they become available.