Discovery of three bodies in Middlesex Centre being probed as triple homicide: OPP

A suspicious death investigation launched after the bodies of three people were located in a vehicle in Middlesex Centre, Ont., on Sunday is now being investigated as a triple homicide, provincial police say.

Police were called to the scene near Bodkin Road and Jones Drive, near Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation, around 10 a.m. Sunday, and located the deceased in a grey pickup truck in a field off Bodkin Road.

On Thursday, Middlesex OPP said post-mortem examinations conducted in Toronto “confirmed the deaths to be homicides.” No further information was provided.

Police have identified the victims as Melissa Trudy Miller, 37; Alan Grant Porter, 33; and Michael Shane Jamieson, 32. All were residents of Six Nations of the Grand River near Brantford, Ont.

Few other details are known. Provincial police said Thursday they were asking members of the public who may have seen a grey, 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup in the area of Bodkin Road prior to 10 a.m. Sunday to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a newly established police tipline at 1-844-677-5050, or Six Nations Police Service at 519-445-2811. People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Though the grisly discovery wasn’t made on Oneida Nation land, people living there were left feeling shaken. One woman, who spoke to Global News Radio 980 CFPL on condition of anonymity, said her first reaction was to worry about family and friends.

“This is where I live, this is where I grew up. Who is it? And what’s going on?” she wondered out loud Monday.

Oneida Nation Chief Jessica Hill issued a statement Monday afternoon, offering prayers and condolences to the families of those found dead north of the community.

“This incident is a great concern for our Nation, and demonstrates an issue for our community safety and the greater need for additional policing and/or security personnel within our territory,” the statement read.