Police lay more charges in connection to triple-homicide near London

A 21-year-old Chippewas of the Thames First Nation man is the latest to be charged in connection with a triple homicide which occurred in Middlesex Centre last November.

Ontario Provincial Police say that Roland Sturgeon has been charged with three counts of accessory after the fact to murder.

READ MORE: 3 people arrested in triple homicide near London

Melissa Miller, Alan Porter and Michael Jamison, who were all residents of Six Nations of the Grand River, were found dead on November 4 in a field near Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Miller was seven months pregnant at the time she was killed.

WATCH: OPP investigating discovery of 3 bodies in vehicle near London

Police have charged Nicholas Shipman, 36, Jamie Beaver, 32, and Thomas Bomberry, 30, of Six Nations of the Grand River with second degree-murder in connection to the case.

READ MORE: Woman arrested in connection with Middlesex triple homicide: OPP

Shipman and Bomberry are charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of Miller and Porter, while Shipman is also charged with second-degree murder in Jamieson’s death.

Kirsten Bomberry, 36, of Six Nations of the Grand River, was charged in November with accessory after the fact to murder.

Police have not released any details about possible motives, causes of death or relationships between the victims and the accused as a publication ban is in palce.

*With files from 900 CHML’s Rick Zamperin