Nanaimo bystanders credited with saving woman’s life after random stabbing

A group of bystanders who intervened in an apparently random stabbing attack are being credited with saving a Nanaimo woman’s life.

According to Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O’Brien, the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on the waterfront, near the crab dock by Maffeo Sutton Park.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds, and a group of five bystanders restraining a man on the ground.

O’Brien said the Good Samaritans had rushed to the woman’s aide as she was being stabbed.

“They stopped the attack,” said O’Brien. “They stopped the individual from stabbing the victim.

“They put themselves in considerable harm’s way. We never ask people to do that, but without their involvement, this woman may have died.”

The woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, O’Brien said, and is now in stable condition.

Neighbour Dale Behm said at least 12 police cars responded to the call.

“We could see what looked like somebody lying on the ground. And then the police got out of the car and started running down, they had a guy pinned down on the ground, and the girl was lying [on the ground],” he said.

“They do say you’re in a big city and it’s a random attack and it can happen to anyone, but it was just very surreal to see it happening so close to you.”

Police arrested a 17-year-old man, who they say has links to both Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland. O’Brien said charges are expected to be approved later on Thursday.

He said early indications are that the attacker and victim did not know each other.

“We’re looking at the history of the victim, we’re looking at the history of the suspect,” said O’Brien.

“Right now we’re treating it as a random attack.”

Anyone who witnessed the attack is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at (250) 754-2345.