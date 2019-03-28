Lethbridge Police Commission to review findings of police association survey

The Lethbridge Police Commission says it has made arrangements to see the results of a Lethbridge Police Association survey that suggests most rank-and-file officers are unhappy with the leadership of the Lethbridge Police Service.

The survey conducted in December found that just 10 per cent of respondents believed police Chief Rob Davis is an honest and effective communicator with city residents and police service members, and close to one-third of respondents alleged direct bullying or intimidation by the police chief.

It also found just 12 per cent believed he has responded appropriately to the citywide drug crisis.

The matter was brought up briefly during a Lethbridge Police Commission meeting late Wednesday afternoon.

While aware of the results, the commission said it will be treating them as internal information, as was originally intended before the findings were leaked to the media earlier this month.

“As such, it is not appropriate to comment publicly on something that is internal and deals with human resource matters,” said Lethbridge Police Commission chair Peter Deys.

“The Lethbridge Police Commission is proud to have a well-educated, well-trained and committed workforce and will continue to work hard to serve the citizens of Lethbridge. The Lethbridge Police Commission continues to have full confidence in the changes that police Chief Rob Davis has implemented,” Deys said.

Davis was in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting but told reporters he was unable to comment on the matter.