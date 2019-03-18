Survey finds members of Lethbridge Police Service unhappy with leadership

Some alarming results are coming out of an internal Lethbridge Police Association survey.

The results were never intended to be made public. The police association said officers are dealing with a toxic work environment and lack of confidence in the chief.

“There is a morale issue and that is due to a lack of confidence and a lack of trust in the leadership of the organization,” president Jay McMillan said.

An independent survey of association members was done in December with 70 per cent of the membership taking part.

The survey shows only 10 per cent believe Chief Rob Davis is an honest and effective communicator with residents of the city and the members of the police service. Only 12 per cent believe he has responded appropriately to the city-wide drug crisis.

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say there is a bit of a toxic culture right now,” McMillan added.

The results show almost one third of members say they’ve been directly bullied or intimidated by the chief and 54 per cent say their coworkers have been bullied or intimidated by Davis.

“That’s a concern. That’s a concern in any work environment,” said McMillan. “It’s not something we take lightly and something we have an obligation to react to.”

Davis hasn’t commented on the results since they were shared last week. He was at an RCMP Change of Command ceremony Monday but is expected to address the survey on Tuesday.

Police Commission chairperson Peter Deys said the commission hasn’t reviewed the survey results.

“We are open to receiving additional information from the Lethbridge Police Association.

“The commission conducts their own annual review of the chief of police and we’ve just done that and the commission is fully supportive of the changes the police chief has implemented.”

McMillan said several concerns were brought forward which prompted the survey.

He wanted to assure residents the situation won’t affect officer performance.

“Our members will not falter in their commitment to them and will provide them the best service we possibly can.”

He added the association is now looking at all of its options, including possible legal action and plans to discuss the results with the chief and the commission in the coming days.