Dozens protest Lethbridge police officer who ran over injured deer multiple times

Dozens turned out to a protest at Lethbridge’s police headquarters on Sunday afternoon to make their frustrations heard after Global News obtained video of an officer repeatedly running over an injured deer last week.

On Jan. 5, an unidentified officer was shown running over the animal with his truck multiple times as it shrieked in a horrific 15-minute video.

READ MORE: ‘Made me feel really sick’: Lethbridge woman captures video of officer repeatedly running over injured deer

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has since launched an investigation into the officer’s actions, while Lethbridge police Chief Robert Davis welcomed the ASIRT investigation to identify any gaps in police policy when it comes to euthanizing injured animals.

Lethbridge police have said the officer involved in the incident will remain on active duty throughout the investigation.

As of Sunday at 2 p.m., an online petition demanding the firing of the officer had more than 66,000 signatures.

Protests have begun at the Lethbridge police station in response to a police officer running over a deer. https://t.co/kenG8J5FIC — Chris Chacon (@ChrisAChacon) January 13, 2019

More to come.