Wildlife expert questions training, resources of Lethbridge officer seen running over injured deer

The training and resources of the Lethbridge police officer seen repeatedly running over an injured deer on a city street are being called into question by a wildlife expert, who says a person should “never, ever” euthanize an animal by running it over.

Nigel Caulkett, a professor of veterinary anesthesiology at the University of Calgary, has over 30 years of experience researching the safe capture and handling of animals as well as the euthanasia of animals. He has focused much of his research on pain and pain management in deer.

Caulkett said situations in which officials are called to dispatch an injured animal can be very stressful, but responding officers should be trained in humane ways to euthanize an animal in distress.

In the video, filmed by a Lethbridge resident on Saturday night, the officer can be seen running over the young, injured deer several times as the animal is heard shrieking.

“In my experience working with deer in painful situations, it’s incredibly rare that they vocalize, that they cry out, and that deer did that a number of times so I actually found it very difficult to watch,” Caulkett said, adding he was horrified when he first watched the video.

He said he’s been in similar situations throughout his career and that proper training and resources are key when it comes to dispatching an injured animal.

“I sympathize with the officer somewhat because you do need the right tools to do your job,” Caulkett said. “I know there’s been some talk about (how) he should have used his service firearm. I’m not sure what they have in Lethbridge — if it’s a nine-milimetre or a .40 Smith and Wesson — but either of them at close range would do the job, but the bullets they use don’t necessarily stay in the animal, and I think there would have been a worry about human safety if the bullet exited or if the hit wasn’t appropriate and ricocheted the bullet.”

Caulkett said he’s been working with other wildlife management agencies to study a frangible bullet — which would enter the animal’s head and then break into fragments, instead of leaving the animal’s body — that could be used for animal euthanization, but officers would still need the proper training and resources to use that method.

Another system that’s often used is what Caulkett described as a penetrating captive bullet, which would never leave the gun from which it’s fired.

In rare situations where an animal is really suffering and a responding officer doesn’t have proper resources, Caulkett said wildlife officials also recommend what’s called a “quick kill,” which involves a quick cut to the animal’s carotid and jugular arteries. He added that if he were in the officer’s shoes, he would have contemplated using that method.

Death threats made against officer

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said Wednesday that it’s launched an investigation into the officer’s actions in killing the deer. ASIRT said death threats have been made against the unidentified officer involved.

“While the video publicly released is evidence, which must now be properly secured, it reportedly captures only a portion of the incident,” ASIRT said in a release. “A full, fair and objective investigation must include additional investigative steps to ensure admissible evidence as to what occurred prior to the commencement of the video, the circumstances surrounding the taking of the video and chain of custody, the identification and interview of available witnesses, relevant communications and training and securing any other evidence that may be relevant to the event.”

ASIRT said it’s working with Alberta Fish and Wildlife and the Alberta SPCA through the investigation, which will look at police officers’ powers in dealing with the dispatching of animals in relation to the provisions outlined in the Criminal Code, the Animal Protection Act and the Wildlife Act.

ASIRT called the video “disturbing” and said it has prompted calls to several agencies including the SPCA, ASIRT, Lethbridge police and Fish and Wildlife officials.

“Call centres for all the above agencies have been overwhelmed by the volume of calls and complaints that they are receiving,” ASIRT said. “This has resulted in a disproportionate strain on both the resources of these agencies and their staff, who very much care about the treatment of animals.”

As the investigation continues, ASIRT is asking any members of the public that either directly witnessed the incident or recorded any portion of it to contact them at 403-598-4306.

The officer involved in the incident will remain on active duty throughout the investigation, Lethbridge police said Tuesday.