Stranded deer rescued from frigid water by Châteauguay firefighters

On the morning of Thursday, Dec. 27, Châteauguay firefighters came to the rescue of a lone deer stranded on the partially frozen Châteauguay River.

A crew of nine responded to the call after Châteauguay resident Wesely Halfyard, who was walking his dog, notified the police of the incident.

READ MORE: Abandoned dog chases owner’s car as he drives away in heartbreaking video

The deer was stranded after falling through the thin ice.

Firefighters used an inflatable raft to get to the animal, which was midway across the river.

Halfyard caught the whole rescue on camera.

READ MORE: Puppy rescued by diver after clinging to life on frozen lake

Once under control, crews managed to calmly bring the deer aboard the raft.

Slowly, the two men and the deer were dragged back to shore.

The shocked deer appears to be unharmed in the video.

WATCH: New Brunswick woman starts animal rescue organization in Saint Lucia

After some encouragement from the firefighters, the white-tailed deer scurried off into the forest.

The Châteauguay Fire Department was not available for comment.