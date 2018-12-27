Puppy rescued by diver after clinging to life on frozen lake

A police diver braved a frozen lake on Wednesday to save a puppy stuck on the ice and clinging to life.

Officer Burak Ökten was seen swimming some 150 metres, according to The Daily Sabah, across Bostaniçi Göleti, a lake in Turkey. Video released by the municipality of Van showed Ökten smash through an ice carousel with his arm to reach the canine and return it to shore.

“It was hard to reach the dog,” Ökten said after reaching safety. “It was a tough swim but well worth it as I am happy to save the animal.”

The rescue operation was based near a waterfront apartment complex and high school. The dog received emergency CPR and was driven briefly down the street to the Van Municipality Temporary Animal Shelter where veteranarian Şah İsmail Bilge was waiting to place it in intensive care.

“[The dog] suffered hypothermia and its condition is critical,” Bilge explained.

Officials say the dog will continue to receive the necessary treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

— with a file from Reuters