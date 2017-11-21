Baby moose causes controversy after it was found severely injured near Okotoks

Alberta residents near Okotoks said they stepped in to try and save a baby moose’s life after being told to let it die by provincial officials.

Last week, Carolyn Berven was driving her kids to school when she game across a mother moose frantically trying to reconnect with her calf which was stuck behind a fence.

“Mother moose ended up going across the highway and left the baby behind because, again, the baby couldn’t cross the fence. At one point the mother was running parallel with the traffic on Highway 2A and it’s a double lane highway,” Berven said.

When Berven didn’t hear back from a call to Alberta Fish and Wildlife, she called police for help.

“But everybody was sort of at a loss because it’s a wild animal and there’s two lanes of highway and there wasn’t enough man power to sit and watch, so the neighbourhood kicked into action to keep an eye out for the mom,” Berven said.

The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) assured Berven that the mother would likely return for her calf. But there was no sign of her after several days. Berven said she thinks poachers had something to do with her disappearance after the community found moose remains in the area.

“Back behind our home there’s been a moose dumping. We can’t confirm if it’s the mother but it’s an awful big coincidence that there’s moose body parts that have been left in a ditch,” Berven said.

Over the course of the week, Berven and her neighbour provided hay and water to help the baby survive on its own.

That’s against Alberta Fish and Wildlife’s policy.

“The man we talked to on the phone instructed us to let the it die, so that wasn’t happening,” Berven said. “We already had the baby at the vet clinic and she was getting some help.”

On Monday morning, the baby moose was still in distress so they brought it into the nearby Southern Alberta Veterinary Emergency for professional medical attention.

“The biggest concern right off the bat was we checked blood sugar levels and we almost had nothing,” Dr. Nathan Bernadet said.

Later that day, the baby moose was taken to the AIWC for further help overnight. But on Tuesday morning, it died.

Dr. Bernadet said earlier intervention could have made a difference.

“Certainly they [Berven and neighbours] had contacted fish and wildlife, which was appropriate to let them know,” Bernadet said.

“On the other hand I would never force someone to sit and watch something unfold and become a disaster.”

Provincial officials did not respond to Global News’ requests for comment on the baby moose incident.

“[Alberta Fish and Wildlife] needs more help. We’ve called so many times and no response,” Benven said. “No one is going to leave an animal here to die without some sort of effort to save it.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife’s policy has always been to never approach wildlife. But with with Alberta towns and cities expanding rapidly into natural wildlife habitat, residents say more situations are occurring where the public is finding it hard not to show empathy and intervene if it means saving an animals life.