Closing arguments heard in trial of former Alberta teacher charged with sexual exploitation, child luring

The Court of Queen’s Bench in Lethbridge heard closing arguments on Wednesday as the trial of a teacher accused of having inappropriate interactions with a student came to an end.

Jentry Jack Salmon, 35, a former teacher in Raymond, was charged with sexual exploitation and child luring in March 2017.

The now 19-year-old alleged victim’s identity cannot be released as she was a minor at the time of the alleged offences.

Defence lawyer Steve Eichler was up first to present his arguments. He told the court his client’s only intention throughout his ongoing contact with the alleged victim was to help.

Eichler also stated that Salmon’s contact with the student was never kept a secret, pointing to the accused’s testimony in which he stated his wife and fellow co-worker were aware of his communication with the student through text and Snapchat.

He also asked the court to take into consideration Salmon’s testimony that there were only two incidents involving physical contact between Salmon and the student and that neither had a sexual purpose. During his testimony, Salmon described both these incidents as hugs with the sole intention of comforting the alleged victim.

Eichler also reminded the court that his client denied taking any late-night drives with the alleged victim, as she had described, or talking with her about his sexual history.

He then questioned the credibility of the alleged victim’s testimony, pointing out several instances when she admitted on the stand to not telling the truth and to giving inconsistent dates, times and locations of private meetings during testimony and cross-examination.

Crown lawyer Dawn Janecke countered some of the arguments, calling those inconsistencies “minor” in nature.

Janecke also refuted the claim that Salmon was only trying to help, arguing that he never told the student’s parents or school principal about her struggles and that “at no point did he actually get the student help.”

The Crown also referred to the accused’s continued actions of “making her feel special, becoming close with her family and friends and isolating her by making her think he was her only confidant” as classic signs of grooming.

After hearing the closing arguments, the judge is set to present his final verdict on Thursday, March 28.