Former Raymond, Alta., teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with student faces cross-examination

After taking the stand in his own defense on Monday, an Alberta high school teacher accused of having inappropriate interactions with a student faced-cross examination on Tuesday.

Jentry Jack Salmon is a former teacher in Raymond, Alta., who was charged with sexual exploitation and child luring in March 2017.

Following testimonies from the alleged victim and principal of Magrath High School last week, Salmon took to the stand for his own testimony on Monday, where he refuted many of the victim’s claims.

On Tuesday, the Crown asked for clarification on several parts of his testimony, one being the number and nature of times he claimed to have met alone with the student, which Salmon divulged was a total of five times.

Salmon also noted the private meetings were focused on discussing personal struggles the student was facing.

When asked by the Crown why he didn’t feel it was necessary to tell the principal or parents about these meetings, Salmon said he didn’t initially find it important and was requested not to tell the parents about the student’s personal problems.

The Crown also asked Salmon to clarify a statement made in earlier testimony by the school’s principal that he’d been warned several times not to meet with students alone after hours.

But Salmon said he didn’t recall multiple conversations — just one occasion of being given advice to be careful.

The Crown also asked Salmon if he was aware of any romantic feelings from the student, to which Salmon responded “not one time.”

Salmon went on to say he had no feelings towards the student other than wanting to help, and as soon as he realized she may have developed feelings for him, he immediately distanced himself.

Another former teacher with the school and the accused’s wife, Annalise Salmon, were also called to the stand on Tuesday. Both testified they knew Salmon was communicating with the student through text messages and Snapchat.

Annalise added that she knew of her husband’s meetings with the student, and she “never believed for one second there was anything inappropriate happening.”

However, when asked by the Crown, Annalise admitted she was concerned Salmon could have put his job in jeopardy by participating in these meetings.

With testimonies coming to a close, the judge will be hearing closing arguments in the case on Wednesday morning.