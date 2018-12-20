Lethbridge massage therapist charged with sexual assault: police

A massage therapist in Lethbridge has been charged with sexual assault.

On Nov. 28, police say a 34-year-old woman attended the police station and reported that she’d been sexually assaulted during a massage earlier in the day.

Investigators say the allegations involve inappropriate touching.

Cyprien Mudenge, 53, is facing one count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 10.

“Mudenge was dismissed from his employment and at this time there is no evidence to suggest there are any additional victims,” police said in a release late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say anyone with additional information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

