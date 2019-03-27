Nova Scotia woman seriously injured in Maine crash

Four people from Nova Scotia’s Hants County were injured — one seriously — in a car crash while travelling back from a hiking trip in Maine on Friday.

Dover-Foxcroft Police Department Chief Ryan Reardon says the two-vehicle collision happened at around 9:30 a.m.

Reardon says he arrived at the scene to find a blue Honda Civic and a red Ford pickup truck had collided.

“Every airbag in the (Honda) had been deployed,” Reardon told Global News in a phone interview Wednesday. “The front of the vehicle was heavily damaged.”

READ MORE: 3 dead following single-vehicle crash in Eastern Passage

Reardon says one of the passengers in the Honda was assisting a woman in the backseat upon his arrival.

“I tried to assess her injuries. Clearly, she had some serious ones,” said Reardon. “She appeared to be going into shock.”

“I was trying to keep her with me.”

Reardon confirmed that the woman, 25-year-old Jessica Lake-Crossley of Hants County, is being treated for injuries to her vertebrae, a collapsed lung, a broken collarbone, a broken breast bone and a lacerated liver. She is currently being treated at the Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

“It was a lot to take in,” Reardon stated. “There were a couple of vehicles that were parked in and around (the crash) with people trying to help. There was a lot of crash debris and just a lot of people moving.”

The crash is believed to have been caused by the road conditions at the time and sudden snowfall. Reardon says the driver of the pickup lost control of his vehicle, travelled into the Honda’s lane and collided perpendicular to the rear side of the Honda.

The driver of the pickup truck, from Medford, Mass., was not injured, and both vehicles had to be towed.

“He did have a small amount of alcohol in his system, which I did smell and I detected,” Reardon said. “He was brought to the station for tests and the results were 0.01 so he was not under the influence.”

READ MORE: Man dead after vehicle strikes pole in Oxford area

One of the passengers told Reardon they were heading back to Canada following their hiking trip in the White Mountain area.