2 arrested after RCMP allegedly seize cocaine in New Brunswick

Two people have been arrested after police officers allegedly seized cocaine at a home in Waterborough, N.B., on Monday.

Police say that at approximately 10 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at a home on Route 105.

During the search, police seized a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

A 45-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman were arrested at the residence.

Both were later released, but the man was issued a promise to appear in Burton Provincial Court on July 8, 2019.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.