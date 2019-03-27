Teens detained after reports of vehicles being rifled through in Eastern Passage

Nova Scotia RCMP are continuing to investigate after two teens were detained by police for allegedly entering a vehicle without the owner’s permission on Monday.

Police say that at approximately 9 p.m., RCMP received a call from an owner of a vehicle reporting that two people had been found inside their car, located on Hornes Road.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia RCMP ask for public’s help as they investigate break-in in Pictou

The caller had confronted the youths and kept them in sight until police arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, two teens, a 15-year-old male and 13-year-old male, were detained. They were eventually transported to their parents and placed into their custody.

RCMP say that they received four additional reports of vehicles in the area of Hornes Road and Janis Ann Road being rifled through.

According to police, items that were reportedly taken from those vehicles, including a laptop, have since been returned to their owners.

WATCH: RCMP warn Halifax residents after series of late-night break-ins in Cole Harbour

All vehicles that were targeted were reportedly unlocked. Mounties are reminding the public to lock their vehicles and remove valuables in order to protect against theft.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.