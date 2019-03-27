Nova Scotia RCMP ask for public’s help as they investigate break-in in Pictou

Nova Scotia RCMP are asking for the public’s help in investigating a break-in at an unoccupied building in Pictou, N.S.

Police say that at approximately 10 a.m., on March 22, 2019, officers responded to complaints of a break-in at a building on Patterson Street in Pictou.

The Mounties say that a suspect or suspects entered the building by breaking the glass on the building’s read doors. Several other windows were also broken.

RCMP are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-755-4141 or at Crime Stoppers.