Suspect arrested in Yarmouth County shooting, victim has serious injuries

A suspect has been arrested after a 34-year-old man was shot in Yarmouth County on Tuesday night.

Police say they were called at 7:30 p.m. to a home in Hebron, N.S.

The injured man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: N.S. man facing firearm charges in Pictou County drive-by shooting

RCMP say it appears the victim had been shot by another man, who fled from the home.

RCMP police dog services were called to help and officers were able to locate the suspect a “short time later” at a home on Main Shore Road.

In a news release, police note they have contained the area and that the RCMP Emergency Response Team was deployed. Residents were asked to stay away from the area.

The suspect was arrested at around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

“This was not a random act as both parties were known to one another,” police said in their news release.

The investigation is ongoing.