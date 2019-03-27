Manitoba flood expected ‘at or above 2009 levels’: latest forecast

The question is not if, but when, and how bad. Manitobans anxious about spring flooding learned a little more Wednesday.

The province’s infrastructure minister, Ron Schuler shared the latest information from the Hydrologic Forecast Centre in Winnipeg.

He said the province is mobilizing to deal with a flood “at or above 2009 levels,” with peak levels expected on the Red River at Emerson, Man. between April 12-23.

Schuler also said there is still a risk of “moderate flooding” on the Assiniboine and Souris rivers.

Water levels on the river, as well as ice jams, play a big factor in the flood forecast, Schuler said.

“The ice thickness on the Red River is now the same as it was this time last year … that is really good news for us.”

Schuler said the current weather, with warmer daytime temperatures and overnight lows below freezing, has been beneficial.

“This kind of weather is perfect for us.”

He added that while rural Manitoba communities are doing an excellent job of making preparations, there is a likelihood of highway closures.

“We’re going to plan for the worst and hope for the best, so at this point we’re expecting some closures on Hwy. 75.”

The province will provides new information as it comes available. Complete flood metrics are located on the province’s website.

Just last week, the flood forecast showed water levels are dependent on the rate of snow melt and how much snow and rain accumulates over the next few weeks.

The report also said the Red River and its tributaries are expected to see substantial flooding, while the Assiniboine River system will see limited flooding.

