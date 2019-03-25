Sandbags
March 25, 2019 7:07 am
Updated: March 25, 2019 8:08 am

City of Winnipeg handing out sandbags ahead of flood season

By Writer/Producer  Global News

The City of Winnipeg says they're now offering sandbags to residents looking to protect their property from flooding.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Winnipeg says they’re now offering sandbags to residents looking to protect their property from flooding.

Sandbags can be picked up at one of the City’s three Public Works yards:

  • 1220 Pacific Ave.
  • 960 Thomas Ave.
  • 1539 Waverley St.

The bags are available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

READ MORE: Spring thaw, rain cause flooding in Saint-Lazare

The City says residents must bring photo ID to confirm their address is in Winnipeg.

They’re also urging residents to keep checking sump pumps and backwater valves as flood season continues in the province.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City
Flood
flood season Winnipeg
Prepare
Rise
River
Sandbags
spring flooding Winnipeg
Water
Winnipeg flooding
winnipeg floods
Winnipeg sandbags

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.