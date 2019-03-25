City of Winnipeg handing out sandbags ahead of flood season

The City of Winnipeg says they’re now offering sandbags to residents looking to protect their property from flooding.

Sandbags can be picked up at one of the City’s three Public Works yards:

1220 Pacific Ave.

960 Thomas Ave.

1539 Waverley St.

The bags are available between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

The City says residents must bring photo ID to confirm their address is in Winnipeg.

They’re also urging residents to keep checking sump pumps and backwater valves as flood season continues in the province.