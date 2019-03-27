‘They steal our hearts!’: Condolences flood in for N.L. lieutenant governor after dog’s death

There has been an outpouring of support for the lieutenant-governor of Newfoundland and Labrador after she said her heart was broken following the death of her mixed breed terrier, Salty Dog.

More than 500 people offered condolences to Judy Foote after she posted a photo on Facebook Tuesday of the big-eyed, brown and white dog, who died Monday at the age of 15.

Foote said simply: “Our hearts are broken.”

The former federal and provincial cabinet minister and one-time journalist was appointed the province’s viceroy last year, after stepping down from politics to be with her family.

By Wednesday morning, her Facebook page was filled with condolences, with many people noting Salty had enjoyed a long and wonderful life.

” I remember the day you got Salty and how much he was thought of as a member of your family. If dogs have a Heaven, Salty has found a welcome there,” wrote one person.

Others shared their own stories of the painful loss of a pet.

“My condolences to you and your Family. I am sending Prayers to you all. My fur baby was 20 when she passed. Know what you are going through,” read one comment.

With files from Alexander Quon