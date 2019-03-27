Brockville man convicted in so-called ‘sexsomnia’ case appealing for a fourth time

A Brockville man convicted of sexual assault in a 2011 attack will appeal his verdict for a fourth time.

Ryan Hartman, 38, was sentenced to one year in jail last week. Within 48 hours he hired a new lawyer — Toronto-based Chris Sewrattan — to launch the appeal.

Last week, Sewrattan said he was reviewing the case to determine if an appeal was warranted.

In an email to Global News Tuesday, he wrote: “We believe that there were a number of errors in the trial and we trust the appeal court to correct this. We are seeking a stay of proceedings.”

READ MORE: Ryan Hartman sentenced to 1 year in jail in ‘sexsomnia’ trial

Sewrattan plans to file the appeal in Brockville Superior Court on Friday.

Hartman was first convicted of sexual assault in 2012. He failed in his first appeal, and on the second he admitted to the assault but claimed he was sleeping at the time and suffered from sexsomnia.

The judge disagreed and found him guilty, again.

On the day he was to be sentenced, earlier this year, his lawyer at the time filed a challenge under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He claimed Hartman was denied his right to a speedy trial.

Again, the judge disagreed and the guilty verdict was upheld.

Sewrattan says Hartman will apply for bail pending the outcome of the appeal.