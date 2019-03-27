Disappearance of Belleville resident Calvin Vanness remains homicide investigation

It has been 11 years since Belleville resident Calvin Vanness vanished without a trace, and the OPP and Belleville police are still looking for answers in their homicide investigation.

Vanness, 65, was last seen on March 26, 2008, driving his vehicle in the Belleville area.

On April 1, his grey 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix with red flames on the side was found at a commuter parking lot on Highway 38 in Kingston.

Since 2010, police have been treating the case as a homicide investigation, since they believe Vanness did not drive his own vehicle to the park-and-ride lot, and investigators believe Vanness was murdered.

The family is still searching for answers and would like to lay him to rest.

“Investigators believe someone has information that could help solve this crime,” OPP stated.

Several years back, the Ontario government issued a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to the case.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch at 1-888-310-1122 or (705) 329-6111, or their nearest police authority or submit a tip anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

