Steinbach Soccer tackles tampering charge

Technical Director and Board Chair Norm Anderson has issued a statement on behalf of the Hanover Soccer Club with respect to the tampering and team stacking charges levied late last week by the Winnipeg Youth Soccer Association.

Hanover Soccer Club are disappointed that WYSA have denied our application to join their league.

We look forward to the opportunity to have all the facts examined, these allegations dropped, and our name cleared.

To quote the WYSA president, ‘it appears this academy has actively recruited players without regard to any boundaries,’ when it states in the WYSA transfer rules that-‘Individual players who reside outside the perimeter of the City of Winnipeg and wish to participate on a team within the perimeter of the City of Winnipeg must first complete the MSA Out of Region Transfer Request Policy. Conversely, players who reside inside the perimeter of the City of Winnipeg and wish to participate on a team outside the perimeter of the City of Winnipeg must also complete the MSA Out of Region Transfer Request Policy. If the request is approved by the MSA, the receiving region League Member shall determine where the player is placed.’

These players all followed this process and then were approved by the MSA to transfer.

Hanover Soccer Club categorically deny the tampering charge.

We also have no recreational teams involved in the Stacking allegation!

We are extremely disappointed for all these young soccer players who through no fault of theirs, but more for political and financial reasons may not get to play the beautiful game this summer.

In conclusion, we hope for a speedy resolution to this situation.”

The Manitoba Soccer Association says they have to stay out of the discussion as this case is in the Disciplinary process and MSA may have to be part of that process at some point.